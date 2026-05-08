The Brief A mild and breezy Friday brings highs near 71 degrees. Showers may develop tonight and Saturday. Most of Mother’s Day morning will be dry.



A mix of sun and clouds will bring a mild and breezy Friday with highs near 71 degrees as we head into Mother’s Day weekend.

Cooler, drier air in the 40s and 50s will make for a chilly start on Friday.

Dry conditions will hold through most of the daytime hours, but showers may develop tonight and continue into Saturday. Temperatures Friday will reach the low 70s, slightly below the average high for this time of year. Gusty winds at times may make it feel a bit breezy.

Saturday will reach the upper 60s to mid 70s with additional chances for showers. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says it will not be a washout, but brief passing showers are possible in the early afternoon.

Most of Mother’s Day morning will be dry, though a few showers or a stray thunderstorm could pop up by mid to late afternoon with more showers or a stray storm possible into Sunday evening.

Highs near 80 degrees are expected Sunday before temperatures fall back into the 60s with below average highs through much of next week.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND FORECAST

Friday

Increasing clouds with a high near 71.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, becoming mostly clear with a low around 53.

Saturday

Chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., high near 73.

Saturday Night

Chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then clearing with a low around 54.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high near 80.

Sunday Night

Chance of showers and thunderstorms, then evening showers likely, low around 53.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Mild, breezy Friday with highs near 71 degrees; mostly dry Mother’s Day morning