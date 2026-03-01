DC weather: Light snow, freezing rain possible this week as temperatures drop

The Brief Temperatures are about to drop for the DC area. Some light snow and freezing rain are also expected to kick off the week. A warming trend is on the way later this week.



This weekend may have felt like spring, but the winter weather isn't done just yet for the DC area.

What we know:

A cold front will bring a chilly breeze throughout the Washington, D.C., region with wind gusts up to 25 mph on Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to drop on Monday with a chance of light snow late morning into the early afternoon. However, no accumulation is expected.

The snow could change into a wintry, icy mix Monday night into early Tuesday morning, switching over to rain by the Tuesday morning commute.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says any local impact would come from a light glaze of freezing rain, especially in the higher elevations.

What we don't know:

The National Weather Service says there are still some questions about how far east or north the system will track, leaving some uncertainties as to where and what happens.

What's next:

A warming trend begins mid-week as temperatures rise from the 60s to the 70s by Saturday with a chance of rain Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.