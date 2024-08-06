Hot and humid conditions in the Washington, D.C. region on Tuesday with the threat of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says there will be plenty of sunshine to start the day. High temperatures will be around 96 degrees. Heat index values could get as high as 105 degrees.

As a cold front moves into our region, Barnes says, our storm chances go up. "Not everybody's going to see storms," he said. "But we've got a better chance as a cold front starts to move closer to our region here later this afternoon and this evening."

The National Weather Service says a hazardous weather outlook is in place for the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River, and I-95 corridor through central Maryland, northern Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DC weather: Hot, humid with threat of storms Tuesday

Some isolated severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could threaten with damaging wind gusts. The storms could also result in scattered instances of flash flooding this evening through the night.

The D.C. region could also see the impacts of Tropical Storm Debby as it approaches our region Friday and Saturday, potentially bringing heavy rainfall, flooding concerns, and damaging winds.