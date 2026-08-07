A hot and humid Friday across the Washington, D.C., region, with highs rising into low 90s and heat index values reaching triple digits.

FOX 5’s Cesar Cornejo says Friday’s heat and humidity could help trigger afternoon and evening showers, with a few thunderstorms possible. There is a slight risk for isolated wind damage along the I‑95 corridor through Maryland, northern Virginia and D.C.

Saturday will be hot and humid again with scattered afternoon showers. Sunday is expected to be mostly dry, though a few isolated showers may develop. Humidity will linger through the weekend.

Temperatures stay in the low to mid‑90s through the seven‑day forecast, with upper 90s possible early next week.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Hot, humid Friday with severe thunderstorm threat; isolated weekend storms possible