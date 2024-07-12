DC weather: Extended Heat Emergency issued through the weekend

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced an Extended Heat Emergency from from Saturday, July 13 through Wednesday, July 17.

Temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees this weekend into the beginning of next week.

A frontal boundary hanging around Saturday will provide a threat for scattered showers in storms in the afternoon. Sunday could see some pop-up storms, but will mostly stay dry. Multiple 100° days are possible early next workweek as another major heat wave sets up for the D.C. region.

During heat emergencies, residents are urged to seek relief from the heat when possible, drink plenty of fluids, and check on seniors and other vulnerable neighbors. Keeping pets indoors and wearing appropriate clothing can also help.

READ MORE: Public pools in D.C., Maryland and Virginia to help beat the heat

Cooling centers can be found in all of D.C.’s Wards. An interactive 2024 cooling center map can be found online to help locate the ones closest to you. Anyone who needs transportation to a cooling center can call the shelter hotline at 202-399-7093 or dial 311.

The full Heat Emergency Plan list can be found on the city's website.

The FOX 5 Weather Team will stay ahead to keep you informed through the heat this week. Tune in or watch on FOX Local for updates.







