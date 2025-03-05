DC weather: Damaging winds, heavy rain, slight tornado risk threatens DMV Wednesday

The Brief Severe Weather Threat: The D.C. region faces potential damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, and a slight risk of tornadoes on Wednesday. Timing and Location: Severe weather is likely between noon and 4 p.m. along the I-95 corridor, including central Maryland, northern Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Post-Storm Outlook: Conditions are expected to improve by 5 p.m. as the storm moves to Maryland's Eastern Shore. Thursday will bring cooler, dry weather with highs in the 50s.



The Washington, D.C. region is bracing for a severe weather threat on Wednesday, with damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, hail, and a slight chance of tornadoes possible.

Severe weather threat in DC region

What we know:

FOX 5's Taylor Grenda reports that the morning will start warm, with the risk for severe weather between noon and 4 p.m. along the I-95 corridor, encompassing central Maryland, northern Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Timing and areas affected

Timeline:

Scattered showers and breezy conditions are expected throughout the morning. "Between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. we’ll have a line of strong storms that may develop with some gusty winds and some heavy rainfall," Grenda said. Isolated severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind, hail, and gusts up to 39 mph are possible, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Potential impacts of the storm

By 5 p.m., the storm is projected to shift to Maryland's Eastern Shore. "By then we may see a couple of lingering showers after that, but the severe weather threat should be over by then," Grenda added.

The NWS has issued Gale Warnings for all waters through 11 p.m. tonight, and Wind Advisory conditions are possible north of the US-50 corridor on Thursday.

Forecast for the rest of the week

Dry but cooler conditions are expected on Thursday, with highs in the 50s. Partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s are forecast for Friday and into the weekend.

What's next:

Daylight saving time 2025 begins on Sunday, March 9. The change officially occurs at 2 a.m., when we set our clocks forward by one hour.

