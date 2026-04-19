DC Weather: Chilly rain, gusty winds, freeze risk ahead for the DMV region

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The Brief Rain and gusty winds are moving through the D.C. area as a cold front pushes east. Temperatures will drop through the day, with much colder air settling in tonight. A freeze is possible early this week, which could impact plants and vegetation.



A cold front is bringing a chilly, wet end to the weekend across the Washington, D.C. area, with temperatures set to fall and colder air moving in.

What we know:

Rain showers are expected through the morning hours Sunday, with an isolated thunderstorm possible as the cold front moves through.

The rain should taper off by early afternoon, though a few spotty showers or drizzle could linger later in the day.

Skies are expected to gradually clear overnight, becoming partly cloudy.

Behind the front, colder air will move in, with temperatures falling through the day and winds gusting from the northwest at more than 30 mph.

High temperatures are expected near 60 degrees, with lows dropping to around 45 degrees.

Coastal flood advisory

A coastal flood advisory remains in effect for shoreline areas in Anne Arundel County until 10 a.m.

Up to 1 foot of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas due to tidal flooding.

Officials remind drivers to follow the warning: "Turn around, don’t drown."

Monday and the week ahead

The start of the week will stay cool, with highs in the upper 50s.

A much colder night is expected Monday into Tuesday morning.

Freeze watch

A freeze watch is in effect from Monday night through Tuesday night across parts of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

Temperatures could drop below freezing, with lows ranging from around 20 degrees to near 30 degrees.

The cold could damage crops, sensitive vegetation and unprotected plumbing.

Recent warm weather has accelerated plant growth, which could make this freeze more impactful.

What's next:

Temperatures are expected to gradually warm through the week.

Highs could reach the mid-70s by Wednesday with a chance of rain, followed by near 80 degrees Thursday under sunny skies.

Low 80s are possible Friday, with another warm day expected next weekend along with a chance of showers.