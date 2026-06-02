Massive security plan unveiled for America 250 events

The Brief Federal agencies unveiled a major security plan for America 250 events in Washington, including the Fourth of July celebration, IndyCar race, state fair and a planned White House UFC event. Officials say visitors should expect extensive security measures, including road closures, checkpoints, increased law enforcement presence and a no-fly zone over the National Mall. While authorities report no credible threats, thousands of National Guard troops and federal personnel will be deployed as part of one of the largest security operations in D.C. history.



Federal law enforcement agencies and homeland security officials on Monday unveiled an extensive security plan for this summer's America 250 celebrations, assuring the public that Washington will be prepared for what is expected to be one of the largest security operations in the city's history.

What we know:

Officials from the FBI, U.S. Secret Service, D.C. National Guard, U.S. Capitol Police and U.S. Park Police gathered at the D.C. Armory to showcase the equipment, technology and personnel that will be deployed during a series of major events tied to the nation's 250th anniversary celebration.

The schedule for America's 250th includes:

Freedom 250 celebrations

Fourth of July events on the National Mall

The Freedom 250 IndyCar race

The Great American State Fair

A planned UFC event at the White House

Because of the scale and significance of the events, federal authorities have designated them as National Special Security Events, a classification reserved for occasions that require the highest level of federal security coordination. Visitors should expect extensive road closures, security checkpoints and an increased law enforcement presence throughout the city.

Officials also issued a stern warning to drone operators. The National Mall will be subject to a 24-hour no-fly zone during America 250 events, and anyone caught operating a drone in restricted airspace could face arrest, fines and imprisonment.

What they're saying:

Officials emphasized that while there are currently no known credible threats, they remain vigilant.

"It comes as no surprise to you that D.C. on a normal day is a target-rich environment, and we are prepared for any threats," said Darren B. Cox of the FBI's Washington Field Office, who also urged the public to report suspicious activity.

Big picture view:

The D.C. National Guard will continue to play a prominent role in the security operation. Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard said Guard members will assist with traffic control, crowd management, security patrols and other public safety functions. Blanchard noted that Guard personnel have already intervened in more than 180 assaults in progress and have provided support to law enforcement agencies more than 300 times during previous deployments in the District.

The other side:

The security buildup comes as President Donald Trump prepares to increase the National Guard presence in Washington from roughly 2,500 troops to 5,000 as part of a broader summer surge. However, a new report from the Niskanen Center raises questions about how effective the Guard has been in reducing crime. Researcher Richard Hahn said Guard deployments appear to have helped reduce property crimes and auto thefts in areas where troops were stationed, but found little evidence that the deployments produced measurable reductions in violent crime. Hahn argued that because Guard members do not have traditional policing powers such as arrest authority, it is difficult to determine what impact an additional 2,000 troops will have on crime-fighting efforts.