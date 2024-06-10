DC weather: 90s in the forecast as temperatures heat up

The heat is on the way! FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says get ready for temperatures in the 90s by the end of the week.

A sunny and hot day on Thursday should bring us temperatures near 90 degrees. Friday looks even warmer with more sunshine and highs near 95 degrees. Looking ahead, Tucker says we may see temperatures in the 90s again next week.

Daytime highs are around 80 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. A chance of showers is possible later today – but most of the area should remain dry. Temperatures in the mid-80s by Wednesday.