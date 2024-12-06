DC Water lifts boil water advisory for customers in northeast

DC Water has lifted a boil water advisory for affected customers in the northeast.

The advisory was issued on Tuesday, December 3.

"DC Water lifted the boil water advisory after tests confirmed that drinking water meets all water quality safety standards. DC Water tested water samples from multiple sites in the affected area and has verified that there were no pathogenic organisms introduced from the loss of pressure in some portions of the distribution system," the water company said in a statement released Friday.

The advisory affected 2,787 customers in northeast DC, east of the Anacostia River, including the River Terrace, Mayfair, Eastland Gardens, Kenilworth, Deanwood, and Central Northeast neighborhoods and Anacostia Park.

Before returning to normal water usage, customers in the previously affected area should take the following precautions:

- Run the cold water taps for 10 minutes (if water was not used at all during the advisory).

- Discard food, beverages or ice prepared with water that was not boiled during the advisory.

- Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this public notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

Any customers with questions should contact DC Water Customer Service at 202-354-3600 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or the 24-Hour Command Center at 202-612-3400.