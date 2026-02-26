DC Water holds first public hearing since Potomac Interceptor sewage spill

The Brief D.C. Water held a public meeting on Wednesday to discuss the response to the Potomac sewage spill. The meeting was the public’s first crack at asking officials about their response. There will be other opportunities for the public to ask questions in Bethesda this coming Thursday.



A community meeting was held on Wednesday, more than five weeks after the Potomac interceptor collapse sent millions of gallons of raw sewage into the Potomac.

Community outreach:

The meeting was the public’s first crack at asking officials about their response.

"Everyone up here, they’re professionals and we’re doing the best that we can, and the men and women of D.C. Water are doing everything that they can," said David Gadis, CEO and General Manager of D.C. Water.

Gadis responded to questions from dozens of concerned community members.

The meeting comes after officials first conducted a briefing, touching on subjects like how our drinking water is safe, repairs that have been done, water quality testing and the environmental rehabilitation plan they’re working on.

Going forward:

Also, some news that came out of the meeting was that the director of D.C.’s health department said that on March 2, the district will be lifting its advisories that recommend against boating in the water, fishing in the water and walking pets near the water.

That’s because of the good test results they’ve been getting, and because it will have been three weeks since the last overflow.

Officials are still issuing a word of caution though: D.C. lifting its advisory about making contact with its part of the Potomac does not necessarily change anything about advisories issued by Maryland or Virginia.

Local perspective:

Nevertheless, it’s news that a lot of business owners have been hoping to hear.

"We run fishing charters on the Potomac River. So, since the advisories have said don’t go on the river and don’t fish, we’re not fishing," said Tim Blanchard, who works with Fish the Potomac, a fishing boat charter business.

"We can’t get out on the river," said Devon Addison, Jr., who also makes his living off of the Potomac. "None of my guys can get out on the river. I also sell lures. Can’t sell lures when you can’t fish."

What's next:

There will be other opportunities for the public to ask questions.

That includes a meeting for Maryland residents in Bethesda on Thursday night.