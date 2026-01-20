DC Water crews work to contain major sewage spill; drivers face heavy delays

The Brief DC Water crews are working to contain a major sewage spill along the Clara Barton Parkway. A damaged sewer line has closed a lane near I‑495 and is causing heavy delays. The overflow may reach the Potomac River, but drinking water is not affected.



DC Water crews are working to contain an untreated sewage spill that has shut down part of the Clara Barton Parkway and is causing significant delays for morning commuters.

What we know:

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh says the overflow began Monday night in the Potomac Interceptor sewer line, which runs through the C&O Canal National Historical Park in Montgomery County. Crews spotted sewage coming from the damaged line and moved quickly to contain the spill so they could assess the break and begin repairs.

The damaged pipe sits close to the parkway, just east of the I‑495 interchange. As a precaution, the right inbound lane remains closed. Drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes. Trails and parking areas along the parkway may also be affected.

Crews say the overflow is expected to reach the Potomac River but emphasize that DC Water’s drinking water system is separate from the wastewater system and is not impacted. The spill is downstream from the Washington Aqueduct’s intakes at Great Falls.

The Potomac Interceptor carries roughly 60 million gallons of wastewater each day from areas near Dulles Airport to the Potomac Pumping Station in D.C., where it is then sent to the Blue Plains Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant.

What you can do:

Officials warn that untreated sewage can carry pathogens that cause illnesses ranging from E. coli to hepatitis. Anyone who comes into contact with the overflow should:

Leave the area immediately

Wash exposed skin with soap and clean water

Disinfect any affected items or surfaces

Avoid consuming food or water that may have been exposed

Seek medical attention if symptoms develop

Report exposure to DC Water at 202‑612‑3400

Residents near the affected area may notice an odor as crews work to contain the spill. Emergency measures are underway to prevent further overflow, but it is unclear how long repairs will take.

Residents can contact DC Water’s Customer Care team at 202‑354‑3600 or the 24‑Hour Command Center at 202‑612‑3400.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DC Water crews work to contain major sewage spill