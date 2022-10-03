DC walk-in childhood vaccination clinics begin Monday at 5 locations

Children in D.C. who can't return to school because they are noncompliant with the District's school vaccination policy can visit one of five childhood vaccine clinics opening Monday.

Children's National and the D.C. Health Department will make the clinics available five days a week from October 3 to November 18.

LOCATIONS:

Monday-Friday | 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Children's National THEARC

1801 Mississippi Ave., SE |1st Floor | Washington, DC 20020

Children's National Columbia Heights

3336 14th St., NW |Washington, DC 20010

Children's National Shepherd Park

7125 13th Pl., NW | Washington, DC 20012

Children's National Shaw Metro

641 S St., NW | Washington, DC 20001

Children's National Anacostia

2101 Martin Luther King Jr Ave., SE | Washington, DC 20020

SPECIAL ADDITIONAL EVENING AND WEEKEND HOURS AT SELECT LOCATIONS:

Children's National Shepherd Park

7125 13th Pl., NW | Washington, DC 20012

October 10 to October 14:

4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

November 7 to November 10:

4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Saturday November 12:

8:00 am – 5:00pm

Children's National Anacostia

2101 Martin Luther King Jr Ave., SE | Washington, DC 20020

October 10 to October 14:

4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

November 7 to November 10:

4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Saturday October 15:

8:00 am – 5:00pm

Officials say parents whose children are still not up-to-date on their required vaccinations should first contact their pediatrician to schedule an appointment. If they don't have a pediatrician or are unable to schedule an appointment - they can call Children's National Hospital at 1-888-884-BEAR (1-888-884-2327) and request to schedule an appointment for general pediatrics.

More can be found online at coronavirus.dc.gov.