DC walk-in childhood vaccination clinics begin Monday at 5 locations
WASHINGTON - Children in D.C. who can't return to school because they are noncompliant with the District's school vaccination policy can visit one of five childhood vaccine clinics opening Monday.
Children's National and the D.C. Health Department will make the clinics available five days a week from October 3 to November 18.
LOCATIONS:
Monday-Friday | 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Children's National THEARC
1801 Mississippi Ave., SE |1st Floor | Washington, DC 20020
Children's National Columbia Heights
3336 14th St., NW |Washington, DC 20010
Children's National Shepherd Park
7125 13th Pl., NW | Washington, DC 20012
Children's National Shaw Metro
641 S St., NW | Washington, DC 20001
Children's National Anacostia
2101 Martin Luther King Jr Ave., SE | Washington, DC 20020
SPECIAL ADDITIONAL EVENING AND WEEKEND HOURS AT SELECT LOCATIONS:
Children's National Shepherd Park
7125 13th Pl., NW | Washington, DC 20012
October 10 to October 14:
4:00 pm – 8:00 pm
November 7 to November 10:
4:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Saturday November 12:
8:00 am – 5:00pm
Children's National Anacostia
2101 Martin Luther King Jr Ave., SE | Washington, DC 20020
October 10 to October 14:
4:00 pm – 8:00 pm
November 7 to November 10:
4:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Saturday October 15:
8:00 am – 5:00pm
Officials say parents whose children are still not up-to-date on their required vaccinations should first contact their pediatrician to schedule an appointment. If they don't have a pediatrician or are unable to schedule an appointment - they can call Children's National Hospital at 1-888-884-BEAR (1-888-884-2327) and request to schedule an appointment for general pediatrics.
More can be found online at coronavirus.dc.gov.