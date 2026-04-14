DC US Attorney calls for any victims of California Rep. Eric Swalwell to come forward

The Brief California Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell has formally resigned from office following allegations of sexual assault. Swalwell was elected to Congress in 2012 and has maintained a residence in D.C. for at least the past five years. U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro is now calling on potential victims in the District to come forward.



California Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell has formally resigned from Congress as new accusers allege that he raped and sexually assaulted them.

Now, D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro told FOX 5 in an exclusive interview that she wants to hear from any potential victims in the District.

Big picture view:

What many may not know about D.C. and Pirro's office, in particular, is that she serves as both the federal prosecutor and the equivalent of a local district attorney.

She's concerned, given the recent victims who continue to come forward accusing Swalwell of rape and sexual misconduct, that there may be more victims here in the district.

"It's just not fair, and you would think at some point it would stop, and it's not stopping, but there is information in this District, and we need to have people come forward," Pirro said.

There is a hotline available for victims or witnesses to call with information, and you can remain anonymous.

The backstory:

Swalwell was elected to Congress in 2012 and has maintained a residence in D.C. for at least the past five years.

Pirro says she suspects, given the length of time that he has been here, coupled with the details coming out of recent allegations, that she would not be surprised if there were victims in D.C.

On Tuesday morning, a woman in California who is now the fifth alleged victim came forward claiming that Swalwell raped her in 2018.

READ MORE: Eric Swalwell accuser details 2018 incident where she was allegedly drugged, raped

The allegations:

Lonna Drewes says she was working as a model and software company owner when she first connected with Swalwell.

She says he helped her with her business and then she claims he drugged her drink and assaulted her.

"I did not consent to any sexual activity. Although I did not undergo a rape kit at the time, I disclosed the assault to the people closest to me. I also recorded these events in my handwritten calendar. The assault and its impact were later documented during my therapy sessions at a sexual assault Center in Connecticut. It had a profound impact on my mental health. I self-medicated in an unhealthy way. I did not want to live anymore," Drewes said.

FOX 5 asked Pirro if the call for information applies to potential victims of Shawn Deremer, husband of Department of Labor Secretary Lori Chavez, who was accused of inappropriate touching earlier this year.

She said this is not about party, and to come forward with any information by calling 202-252-0809.