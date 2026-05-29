DC police expand juvenile curfew zone to Chinatown, Navy Yard, Benning Park

D.C. police announced additional curfew zones this weekend in Chinatown, Navy Yard and Benning Park. The additional curfew zones are on top of a previously announced curfew zone on the U Street corridor.

What we know:

The zones will be enforced from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, May 29, Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31.

Under the order, groups of nine or more people under the age of 18 are prohibited from gathering in public places within the designated areas unless they are participating in exempted activities.

Where the curfew zones are:

Chinatown

West boundary: 9th Street NW

North boundary: I Street NW

East boundary: 6th Street NW

South boundary: E Street NW

Navy Yard

West boundary: South Capitol Street SE

North boundary: I-695 (Southeast/Southwest Freeway)

East boundary: 8th Street SE

South boundary: Anacostia River

Benning Park

West boundary: Benning Road SE

North boundary:G Street SE from Benning Road SE to 51st Street SEFitch Street SE from 51st Street SE to Southern Avenue SE

G Street SE from Benning Road SE to 51st Street SE

Fitch Street SE from 51st Street SE to Southern Avenue SE

East boundary: Southern Avenue SE

South boundary: H Street SE

U Street Corridor

To the north:

V Street from 15th St to Vermont Ave, NW

Vermont Avenue to Florida Avenue, NW

Florida Avenue to 9th Street, NW

9th Street to Barry Pllace, NW

Barry Place to Georgia Avenue NW

To the east:

7th Street from T Street to Florida Avenue, NW

Georgia Avenue from Florida Avenue to Barry Pllace, NW

To the south:

T Street from 15th Street to 7th Street, NW

To the west:

15th Street from V Street to T Street, NW

A separate citywide curfew for juveniles under 18 begins nightly at 11 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m. the following morning.