DC urges residents to request absentee ballots ahead of June elections

At Thursday's press conference with city officials, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser reported nine additional coronavirus deaths and 153 new positive cases of COVID-19. Since the outbreak began, 81 people have died in the District from the coronavirus and 2,350 have tested positive.

D.C. leaders are urging all residents to request an absentee ballot ahead of the city's June primary and special elections as the District continues to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The 144 precincts that usually act as voting places will not be open on Election Day this year. Instead, the District will open 20 voting centers from May 22 through June 2 to accommodate voters from any Ward in the nation's capital. The centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day and social distancing measures will be enforced. Those voting in person will be required to wear face coverings inside the voting centers.

For the June 16 Ward 2 Special Election, vote centers will open beginning Friday, June 12 and will remain open through Election Day.

Residents who have yet to complete their 2020 Census can do so online without any person-to-person contact.

