DC United to host FC Bayern Munich at Audi Field this summer

Audi Field announced plans Thursday to host an Audi Football Summit friendly match between German Bundesliga team FC Bayern Munich and D.C. United.

The match will be played on July 20 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

D.C. United and Audi Field officials expressed excitement over the announcement that one of Europe's top soccer clubs will be coming to D.C. for a match. FC Bayern Munich are 31 time German Bundesliga champions, and six time European Champions League winners.

"FC Bayern Munich are one of the biggest and most storied clubs in our sport. It’s a pleasure to host them and their side full of global superstars, like Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sane, and so many more, as part of the Audi Football Summit at our home stadium this summer alongside our great partner Audi," said Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations for D.C. United. "We look forward to delivering a highly competitive and enjoyable experience for our fanbase and the sporting community in the DMV."

"The Audi Football Summit gives us an exciting way to bring the enthusiasm around European football to the U.S.," said Adam Perez, experiential marketing specialist, Audi of America. "We are proud to host a world-class football club like FC Bayern Munich on our home turf at Audi Field and are looking forward to an exciting match against D.C. United."

This match will mark the first meeting between the two sides and the second international friendly between D.C. United and a top division European side at Audi Field since the stadium opened in 2018.

You can get more information about how to purchase tickets here.