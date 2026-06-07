Virginia man at large following abduction and multi-state police pursuit

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The Brief Following a domestic altercation at a residence in Herndon, Virginia, police say a man abducted an acquaintance and fled in the victim's stolen car. The suspect led multiple law enforcement agencies on a cross-border chase through Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland before abandoning the vehicle. The victim was recovered safely in Maryland.



A manhunt is underway for a suspect police say abducted a victim, stole a vehicle and led law enforcement on a chase through Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a domestic situation in the 1000-block of Knight Lane shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say an altercation occurred inside a residence, which led to the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Cristian Vasquez Alvarenga, abducting a second victim who was known to him.

Alvarenga then allegedly stole that victim's car and fled the area with them inside.

The stolen vehicle was pursued by police as it traveled through Virginia, D.C., and Maryland. The pursuit ended when Alvarenga ultimately abandoned the vehicle and the victim in Maryland.

Authorities confirm that the abducted victim was recovered safely.

What we don't know:

Police did not release further details about the domestic altercation, the age of the victim, or how the suspect and victim know each other.

Dig deeper:

Alvarenga has yet to be located, but police have secured multiple warrants for his arrest, including robbery, assault, preventing call to 911, reckless driving, driving with no operator's license and carjacking.

Police say additional local and federal charges are still pending.