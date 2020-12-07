DC suspends high school sports at public, private institutions

The District is suspending high-contact sports activities as it works to slow the spread of the resurgent novel coronavirus.

The suspension covers a number of athletic activities ranging from lacrosse to martial arts to basketball.

University and professional sports are not included in the municipal prohibition.

in addition, they're halting scholastic athletics at public, private and charter schools.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said city officials were basing the new prohibition on observations of activities among older students before and after these activities.

In addition, recreation centers and clubs are required to halt sports activities.

The prohibition covers not only high-contact sports but other physical activities.

Children and teenagers are permitted to continue participating in sports under certain guidelines, like social distancing and disinfectant use.

Finally, parks and recreation will cease issuing permits for organized sports.

