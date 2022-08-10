DC Summer Restaurant Week kicks off next week

D.C’s Summer Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday and runs through August 21. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that more than 160 restaurants will take part in the week devoted to showing off the district’s various dining options.

"We are grateful to have so much food and drink talent in our city, and Restaurant Week is a fantastic opportunity to support your favorites or to try something new," said Mayor Bowser in a news release.

Participating restaurants will offer lunch/brunch menus for $25 per person and dinner for $40 and $55 per person.

Fourteen new restaurants are participating this year, including Era Wine Bar, Dolce Vita, Donahue, Dovetail, Glassey, Harvest Tide Capitol Hill, Il Piatto, La Collina, Lupo Verde, Moon Rabbit, Rania, Scarlet Oak, The Henri and Zoca Capitol Hill.

Other noteworthy restaurants participating include:

- 1789 Restaurant

- Agora

- Alero

- Ambar

- CHIKO Dupont

- China Chilcano

- Dauphine's

- Duke's Grocery

- El Centro

- Farmer's and Distillers

- Filomena

- Gypsy Kitchen

- MI VIDA

- Oyamel

- Shaw's Tavern

- Spanish Diner

- The Capital Grille

- The Salt Line

- Unconventional Diner

More information about Summer Restaurant Week and a full list of participating restaurants can be found at ramw.org/restaurantweek.