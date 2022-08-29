DC students head back to class as new school year begins

Students in the District are heading back to class Monday as the new school year begins.

D.C. Public School officials tweeted a reminder Sunday that all students in grades K through 12 needed to take a COVID-19 test and upload their results online before the first day of school.

The District extended the vaccine deadline for all students who attend D.C. charter, public and private schools to January 3, 2023.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted a message to drivers to be extra cautious on the roadways.