DC students can eat breakfast, lunch for free all summer

D.C. residents aged 18 years and younger will have access to free meals this summer at over 100 locations across the city.

The food will be provided by the D.C. Youth Meals Program, which works to combat the summer hunger gap low-income families face when the school year and the free breakfast and lunch, end.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program, since 2012, more than 6.6 million summer meals have been served to children and youth through the D.C. Summer Meals Program.

Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted a flier Monday announcing that the nutritious breakfast, lunch and snacks will be ready for kids starting Tuesday, July 3. The program is expected to last until Sunday, Aug. 27.

Summer meal sites have been set up in all eight Wards, at schools, libraries and recreational centers. Families can also text "Food" or "Comida" to 304-304 to find the nearest D.C. Summer Meals site to them.

For a full list of locations visit D.C.'s Office of the State Superintendent of Education D.C. Youth Meals Program page here.