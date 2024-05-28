DC store security guard points gun at victim during verbal dispute

A store security guard in D.C. has been arrested after pointing a gun at someone during a verbal altercation.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested 33-year-old Trayonta McCrea of Bel Alton. Maryland, after things escalated during a verbal altercation, and he pointed a gun at a man at a business in the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast.



Police say the incident happened on Sunday, May 26, at approximately 4:53 p.m., the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal dispute inside a business at the listed location. The verbal dispute escalated when the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and threatened the victim. The suspect was arrested by officers and an unregistered firearm was recovered nearby.

McCrea was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of an unregistered firearm.

