Locals react to DC bars staying open 24 hours during World Cup

Soccer's biggest tournament is right around the corner.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in November and venues like Public Bar Live are getting ready for the crowds coming in to catch the games.

The sports bar, located on 18th and Connecticut Avenue, plans to open its doors for 24 hours during the World Cup — which is being hosted in Qatar.

With D.C. City Councils' 2022 World Cup Emergency Amendment Act of 2022, bars, and restaurants can remain open for 24 hours starting on Nov. 20, the first day of the tournament.

There is a pause or what some call a "booze break." Between 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. the sale and consumption of alcohol is prohibited.

Chris Williams, the general manager at Public Bar Live, says keeping his doors open every single day during the tournament for about a month is a no-brainer. Especially, since some matches start as early at 5 a.m.

"With us keeping the doors open for 24hrs - even with the window ‘no serving’ we are still going to have food options available - coffee, Red Bull, whatever gets people through," Williams said. "We want people to show up early, get their spot, get their bar stool and prepare for the game."

The D.C. area is a huge soccer town with fans from all over the world.

FOX 5 had a chance to speak with some fans about Public Bar Live's hours during the World Cup and what they are looking forward to the most.

"I heard about that today; this morning, and I was so excited about because even if it's not my team I love to see all the countries play," Andrey Reyes said. "It brings everyone together. And to be able to have access to that is great."

Timothy Olawuni is from Nigeria. Even though their national team, the Super Eagles didn't qualify for the World Cup he says he can't wait to cheer on other teams.

"24 hours you get to watch the game non-stop. You go to sleep at the bar you wake up at the bar, and you're still watching the game," Olawuni continued.

Others say they are looking forward to the bars 24-hour period.

"I'm perfectly fine with it," Denzel Kum said. "I've been here many times for sporting events. I'm fully supporting it. I will probably come out here, and we will see what happens."

You can catch all the World Cup action right here on FOX 5 starting Nov. 20 when host country Qatar takes on Ecuador.

