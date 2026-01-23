Expand / Collapse search

DC snowball fight canceled due to sleet

By
Updated  January 25, 2026 8:38am EST
Weather
FOX 5 DC
Snowball fight on the National Mall

Snowball fight on the National Mall

Washingtonians pelted each other with snowballs on the National Mall after Sunday's snowfall (FOX 5 DC / Jesse Burkett-Hall).

WASHINGTON - As a winter storm hits the D.C. area bringing snow and some sleet, a planned snowball fight on the National Mall has been canceled. 

FIND THE LATEST DC WINTER STORM FORECAST HERE

What we know:

The Washington DC Snowball Fight Association had planned a snowball fight to take place on the National Mall on Sunday, January 25 at 11 a.m., and then moved the time up to 9 a.m. to try to get the snowball fight in before sleet began falling. 

On Sunday morning, organizers canceled the snowball fight. 

"It's just not snowball weather," according to FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald.

This Sunday marks one decade since the "Snow Wars" battle of Dupont Circle Park in January 2016.

Snowball fight on National Mall after 2 years of no snow

Snowball fight on National Mall after 2 years of no snow

FOX 5?s Bob Barnard is ready for a snowball fight on the National Mall!

WeatherWinter WeatherSevere WeatherThings To Do in the DMVTop Stories