DC snowball fight canceled due to sleet

As a winter storm hits the D.C. area bringing snow and some sleet, a planned snowball fight on the National Mall has been canceled.

What we know:

The Washington DC Snowball Fight Association had planned a snowball fight to take place on the National Mall on Sunday, January 25 at 11 a.m., and then moved the time up to 9 a.m. to try to get the snowball fight in before sleet began falling.

On Sunday morning, organizers canceled the snowball fight.

"It's just not snowball weather," according to FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald.

This Sunday marks one decade since the "Snow Wars" battle of Dupont Circle Park in January 2016.