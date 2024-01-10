D.C. snow lovers - keep your eyes on next week!

"Our next chance early next week as cold arctic air reaches region," said FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes in a post on Wednesday. "Still a few days out and not a definite but lots to like about the possibilities. Time frame Monday into Tuesday. Updates soon."

Tucker says he expects more rain to move into the area Friday afternoon and into the evening. After a weekend of clear skies and temperatures near 50 degrees, be prepared for a cold blast on Monday.

DC snow forecast: Arctic blast Monday; chance for snow into Tuesday?

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday will feature chilly temperatures that won’t make it out of the 30s.

The chance for snow comes overnight Monday into Tuesday.

More details as the forecast develops.

A sunny and breezy Wednesday after Tuesday’s soaker. Sunny with highs near 50 on Thursday.