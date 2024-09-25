DC sniper Malvo seeks to vacate six Maryland murder convictions

Convicted sniper Lee Boyd Malvo’s attorneys are expected to argue Wednesday for the vacating of his six murder convictions in Montgomery County, Maryland, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Malvo, who was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad killed 10 people in the Washington, D.C. area during a three-week spree in October 2002, was sentenced to life without parole. Muhammad was executed in Virginia in 2009.

READ MORE: DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo could return to Montgomery County for resentencing

In 2022, Maryland courts ruled that Malvo must be resentenced due to U.S. Supreme Court decisions on juvenile sentencing made after Malvo received six life sentences without parole. Despite this, the high court noted that Malvo is unlikely to be released, as he is also serving life sentences for murders in Virginia.

READ MORE: Sniper Lee Malvo denied parole in Virginia