DC shoplifters caught on video snatching laundry detergent at store near Capitol

Shoplifters were caught on video brazenly robbing a grocery store, just one mile from the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

In the video, at least three people in the Giant Food grocery store on H Street NE are seen stealing as much laundry detergent as they can carry, filing up garbage bags and a shopping cart, before walking further into the store.

The theft happened around 1 p.m., a witness told Fox News.

Another individual in the video, who appears to be a shopper unaffiliated with the robbery, can be seen walking very casually past the alleged robbers.

SHAMELESS SEPHORA ROBBERS EMPTY SHELVES, FILL TRASH BAGS IN FRONT OF SHOPPERS

A witness to the crime told Fox News the store’s security officer did not attempt to stop the thieves.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Giant Grocery responded to the video of the robbery on Twitter, saying it is investigating. It's unclear if the thieves have been arrested.

Last week, a nail salon located less than four miles from the Giant Food store was also robbed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Washington D.C. police were asking for the public's help in identifying the two suspects in that robbery.

Fox News' Mark Meredith contributed to this report.

See the Full Story at FoxNews.com