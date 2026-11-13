DC shooting: Community mourns as investigation continues into deadly Logan Circle attack

The Brief Witnesses inside the gym said the initial shooting appeared targeted. One of those victims remains in critical condition. Dozens of residents gathered in Logan Circle to light candles.



Authorities are continuing their investigation after they say a local doctor fatally shot a property manager inside a Washington, D.C. gym and wounded four other people from his condo patio before dying by suicide, leaving the Logan Circle community in mourning.

The shooting began around 8 a.m. Thursday inside the VIDA Fitness center in the 1500 block of 15th Street in northwest Washington, according to investigators. Police said the suspected gunman, 55-year-old Dr. Matt Lambert, shot and killed 46-year-old James Stuart, manager at the building where Lambert lived.

Witnesses inside the gym said the initial shooting appeared targeted, which investigators have since supported.

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Authorities said Lambert then returned to his seventh-floor condominium at The Metropole, located in the building above the gym, and fired several rounds from his patio, striking four people on the street. One of those victims remains in critical condition, while the other three suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Lambert barricaded himself inside his unit, fired at responding officers and started a fire, authorities said. Police negotiators attempted to communicate with him for more than an hour before officers heard a gunshot inside the apartment. Tactical officers forced entry and found Lambert dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

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An early Thursday morning post on a social media account believed to belong to Lambert read, "My manifesto is an engineering report." The message appears connected to a 20-month lawsuit Lambert filed against The Metropole over alleged water damage and mold.

Dozens of residents gathered in Logan Circle to light candles, lay flowers and leave notes of support for the victims. Community members are also discussing ways to thank the first responders who rushed to the scene.

Ward 2 D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto, who lives in the neighborhood, said the community was wrapping its arms around one another in the aftermath of the violence.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC shooting: Community mourns as investigation continues into deadly Logan Circle attack