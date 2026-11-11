Hazmat report prompts police investigation, evacuations in DC

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The Brief A report of a hazmat incident drew a heavy police response late Tuesday night. Adjacent homes were evacuated as a precaution, and no injuries were reported. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit found no hazardous materials at the scene.



A report of a hazmat incident drew a heavy police response late Tuesday night to a northwest Washington neighborhood.

Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. to the 500 block of Kenyon Street where they observed property damage to a residence.

Adjacent homes were evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

D.C.’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit responded to the scene, but no hazardous materials were found.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing, and no additional details have been released.