DC shooting: What we know about the suspect

The Brief One person was killed and four others were wounded in Washington, D.C.’s Logan Circle neighborhood. Councilmember Brooke Pinto said the suspect targeted a building manager with whom he had been involved in litigation. The suspect died after apparently shooting himself during a standoff, FOX 5 DC reported.



A suspect who police believe had a dispute with his building’s homeowners association opened fire in Washington, D.C.’s Logan Circle neighborhood Thursday, killing one person and wounding four others before apparently shooting himself during a standoff, authorities said.

What we know:

The suspect has since died, FOX 5 DC reported, citing D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto.

Pinto also told FOX 5 DC that authorities believe the suspect targeted and killed a building manager with whom he had recently been involved in litigation. Pinto had initially said the victim was the building's owner.

"This appears to be a really targeted murder," Pinto said.

She said the suspect then left VIDA Fitness and shot others outside, including construction workers and a woman. Pinto also said the suspect was believed to be a physician in his 50s who lived in the neighborhood.

The shootings began shortly before 8 a.m. in the 1500 block of 15th Street Northwest, about a mile north of the White House, Metropolitan Police Department interim Chief Jeffrey Carroll said.

RELATED: Live updates: Logan Circle active shooting suspect captured; 5 shot

Four other people were taken to hospitals, including one in critical condition. The other three had injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Carroll said.

Law enforcement respond to the scene of a shooting in Logan Circle on November 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. Police found multiple people injured when responding to an active shooter situation in the Northwest area of DC. (Photo by Andrew Leyden/Getty Expand

What do we know about the suspect?

What we don't know:

Police had not publicly identified the suspect at the news conference. Investigators believe he was a member of the gym and lived in the nearby building where he later barricaded himself.

Authorities were investigating a dispute involving the suspect and the building’s homeowners association, but Carroll said a motive had not been established.

"We do know there was a conflict between him and the homeowners association of that building," Carroll said. "But at this point, we’re continuing to look into that."

Police had not determined whether the suspect had any relationship with the victims.

Carroll said the suspect had a handgun at some point during the incident. Investigators were still working to determine whether other weapons were involved.

What happened during the standoff?

The backstory:

Officers arrived within 30 seconds of being dispatched to a report of a shooting inside the gym, Carroll said. As they responded, additional calls reported gunfire and other victims.

While officers were clearing a nearby residential building, they heard gunshots on the seventh floor. Police determined the suspect had barricaded himself inside an apartment they believed was his.

"He did fire through the door at officers, at least on two occasions while he was barricaded inside," Carroll said.

Negotiators spoke with the suspect for more than an hour. During a phone conversation, they heard a gunshot and the suspect stopped responding, Carroll said.

Officers forced their way into the apartment and found him with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His condition was not available at the briefing.

What else are police investigating?

A fire broke out inside the residential building, triggering alarms and sprinklers, Carroll said. The fire was extinguished, but authorities had not confirmed who started it.

Police urged people to avoid the area and issued a wireless emergency alert during the response. Schools were placed on lockdown.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said the White House had been briefed.

What you can do:

Authorities asked anyone who witnessed the shootings or fled the area to contact police at 202-727-9099.