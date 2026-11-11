3 residents and dog displaced by accidental Sterling house fire that caused $583K in damage

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 100 block of E. Meadowland Lane house fire

The Brief Three people and a dog were displaced by an accidental house fire in Sterling. Officials said the fire originated in the garage and an investigation is underway to determine the source of ignition. The fire caused about $583,176 in damage, officials said.



Three people and a dog were displaced by an accidental house fire in Sterling on Tuesday, according to Loudoun County first responders.

What we know:

Crews were called to the 100 block of E. Meadowland Lane around 3:30 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls. A large column of smoke was seen in the area and additional units were requested.

The two-story, single-family home had significant smoke and fire showing when crews arrived on the scene. All of the occupants evacuated from the home before crews began attacking the fire from the exterior of the home.

One firefighter was injured during the response and was taken to a nearby hospital. No civilian injuries were reported.

Officials said the fire was accidental and originated in the garage of the house. An investigation to determine the exact source of ignition is underway.

The fire caused nearly $583,176 in damage, officials said.