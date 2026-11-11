Residents demand action amid repeated shootings in Northwest DC neighborhood

The Brief Residents are demanding more action in a Northwest D.C. neighborhood plagued by repeated shootings. Surveillance cameras in LeDroit Park have captured armed suspects showing up on the streets and opening fire. Dozens of Seaton Elementary School parents have signed a petition calling on city leaders to take further action.



Residents of a Northwest D.C. neighborhood say they’ve endured nearly two years of repeated gun violence, with disturbing surveillance footage capturing armed suspects opening fire on residential streets, sometimes in broad daylight.

What we know:

Now, families in LeDroit Park are demanding more action from city leaders, questioning why the shootings continue despite increased police patrols, surveillance cameras and dozens of arrests in the surrounding area.

Much of the violence has been concentrated near 2nd and W Streets NW, where residents say the sound of gunfire has become an alarming reality.

Surveillance video shared with FOX 5 shows groups of armed individuals, often dressed in black, arriving in the neighborhood and firing multiple rounds before fleeing.

Neighbors say the most recent shooting occurred in October, underscoring their concerns that the violence has continued despite additional law enforcement resources.

Police reports reveal repeated shootings and injuries

Police incident reports obtained by FOX 5 document multiple shootings in the neighborhood dating back to January 2025.

In two separate incidents early last year, two men were wounded by gunfire. One was shot in the hand in January, while another suffered a gunshot wound to the upper back in February.

The violence has also left a trail of property damage.

During a shooting on May 16, 2026, police recovered 38 shell casings after four suspects reportedly opened fire near the 200 block of W Street NW. Five vehicles and a residential window were damaged.

A nearby Howard University building has also sustained damage from gunfire during multiple incidents.

Residents say the repeated shootings have left families fearful about everyday activities, including walking through their neighborhood and allowing children to play outside.

Parents concerned about violence near elementary school

The proximity of the shootings to Seaton Elementary School has heightened concerns among parents.

Dozens of parents have signed a petition calling on city leaders to take additional steps to address the violence.

Sri Katragadda, a concerned parent, says the presence of an elementary school makes the situation especially urgent.

"It’s not just my concern for my own children and the Seaton community," Katragadda said. "I think this has become more urgent because of the presence of the elementary school."

Katragadda believes D.C. should examine violence-reduction strategies used in cities such as Baltimore and New York, focusing enforcement efforts on individuals responsible for repeated violence while addressing its underlying causes.

He argues that simply increasing the number of officers on neighborhood streets is not enough.

"I believe we need to do what Baltimore is doing, which is to address root causes by offering a real carrot and a real stick," Katragadda said.

He also questioned whether increased police patrols and the presence of National Guard troops provide lasting solutions.

"I do think they can deter on that immediate block," Katragadda said. "The violence just moves to another block."

He expressed similar concerns about police patrols, saying violence can return once officers leave an area.

His observations raise a broader question about whether increased enforcement is preventing shootings or potentially displacing violence to nearby streets.

Residents call for new solutions

For other neighbors, the continued violence has created frustration with the city’s response.

"I don’t think enough is being done, and I think the new city leadership gives us a new opportunity to try some new solutions," said Rachel Fehr, a concerned resident.

Residents hope the incoming D.C. administration will take a fresh look at how the city addresses recurring gun violence, particularly in neighborhoods where shootings have persisted despite additional law enforcement resources.

MPD reports 33 arrests and increased patrols

The Metropolitan Police Department says it has dedicated significant resources to improving safety in LeDroit Park over the past year.

According to MPD, those efforts include increased patrols by officers in marked vehicles, expanded supervisory coverage and additional surveillance cameras.

Police have also installed a mobile camera trailer that provides a 24-hour live feed to the department’s Real Time Crime Center.

MPD says specialized crime suppression, narcotics enforcement and robbery suppression teams have conducted operations in the area, including efforts involving federal law enforcement partners.

Since the beginning of 2026, police say they have made 33 arrests in the area bounded by 2nd and 5th Streets and T and W Streets NW. Those arrests involved a range of offenses, including assault, narcotics violations and illegal firearm possession. They were not all related to the shootings.

Police also say they identified and arrested individuals responsible for shootings on March 22 and April 19, 2026.

In one recent case, officers arrested a 15-year-old boy on October 1 in the 200 block of W Street NW for allegedly possessing an illegal handgun.

"These resources are central to our strategy to prevent violence and support effective investigations when crimes occur," MPD said in a statement to FOX 5.

The department says it continues working with D.C. Housing Authority Police, U.S. Park Police and other agencies to improve neighborhood safety.

"We remain committed to working closely with residents, community leaders, and our government partners to address the root causes of violence and develop long-term, sustainable solutions for the LeDroit Park community," the department said.

But for residents who have watched gunfire erupt outside their homes repeatedly, the question remains whether those efforts will be enough to prevent the next shooting.

With parents organizing, neighbors speaking out and a new city administration preparing to take office, residents say they want more than an increased police presence.

They want a lasting solution that allows families to feel safe in their own neighborhood.