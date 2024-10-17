DC Shadow Rep. Owolewa calls for traffic safety reforms following recent crash

D.C. Shadow Representative Oye Owolewa is speaking out for the first time since being injured in a serious crash earlier this month.

The crash, which occurred on Alabama Avenue Southeast, left Owolewa hospitalized for a week, suffering from a concussion and neck and back sprains. Now in physical therapy, he is eager to return to work and plans to turn his experience into action for his Ward 8 community.

Speaking with FOX 5, Owolewa expressed frustration with the District's Vision Zero plan, which aims to reduce traffic injuries and fatalities but, he said, has not made a noticeable impact in Ward 8.

"Right now, we’re talking about Vision Zero and the lack of, or trying to end, deaths and major injuries," Owolewa said. "But we’re seeing over here in Ward 8 that Vision Zero is not really a reality. I want to see the same things that happen all across the District, like traffic safety lights and mechanisms, so these collisions won’t happen."

Owolewa is calling for increased traffic safety measures, including traffic lights and intersection cameras to record collisions, which he believes will help improve accountability and convictions for hit-and-run crashes in D.C.

According to a police report, officers responded to a traffic crash involving a GMC SUV and a Porsche sedan at the intersection of Langston and Raynolds Street Southeast on Oct. 4. The call came in at 5:27 p.m.

The driver of the Porsche, Owolewa, reported injuries but declined a ride to the hospital. Both drivers remained at the scene, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.