DC sex assault suspect captured by surveillance camera: police

Authorities are searching for a man accused of making unwanted sexual contact with a person at a northeast D.C. intersection.

Investigators say the sexual assault happened Wednesday just after 9 a.m. on 8th Street and H Street. The fled the scene but police say he was captured by a surveillance camera.

DC Police Department / @DCPoliceDept

He was last seen wearing a black beanie style hat, a blue hooded sweatshirt with a graphic on the front, gray or blue pants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.