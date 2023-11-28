DC sees first Cold Weather Emergency of the season with below-freezing temperatures expected

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser activated the District's first Cold Weather Emergency of the season on Tuesday.

The Cold Weather Emergency goes into effect at 7:00 p.m. on November 28. The overnight temperature in D.C. is expected to be 27 degrees, with a wind-chill of 15 degrees.

D.C. residents are encouraged to stay inside when you can, cover up when you go out and to check on vulnerable neighbors – including the elderly, young children and residents experiencing homelessness.

Residents can call 311 or the Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 to request accessible shelter transportation. Check which shelter locations are open here.