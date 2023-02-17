DC scaling back COVID-19 testing services, rapid test distribution

DC Health has announced they will suspend the COVID-19 Test Yourself DC self-service kiosk program as well as rapid test distribution at libraries and senior centers.

This change will go into effect on Tuesday, Feb. 28. DC Health says these changes are in line with similar actions at the federal level as a result of falling COVID-19 case counts and the increased availability of testing and vaccine opportunities through medical offices, pharmacies and community health centers.

As District programs begin to scale down, here are places you can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, booster or rapid test kit:

DC Health COVID Centers

Local pharmacies

Healthcare providers

To find the closest vaccination or testing site, visit vaccines.gov.