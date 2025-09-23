The Brief D.C. honored over 30 residents aged 100 and up. Centenarians shared stories from decades of American history. Many say they still feel good and grateful each day.



On Monday, the District honored more than 30 residents who have reached the remarkable milestone of 100 years or more.

Honoring 100-year milestones

These centenarians represent living history—survivors of the Great Depression, World War II, and the Civil Rights Movement.

Though they make up just 0.3% of the U.S. population, many told FOX 5 they’re still feeling good and grateful for each day.

Stories shared

The celebration coincided with National Centenarians Day, and several honorees stood to share their stories and their secrets to a long life.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ DC salutes resident centenarians: 100 years and still going strong