DC salutes resident centenarians: 100 years and still going strong

WASHINGTON - On Monday, the District honored more than 30 residents who have reached the remarkable milestone of 100 years or more.
These centenarians represent living history—survivors of the Great Depression, World War II, and the Civil Rights Movement.
Though they make up just 0.3% of the U.S. population, many told FOX 5 they’re still feeling good and grateful for each day.
The celebration coincided with National Centenarians Day, and several honorees stood to share their stories and their secrets to a long life.
