DC salutes resident centenarians: 100 years and still going strong

By Nelson Jones
Published  September 23, 2025 8:54am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC
On Monday, the District honored more than 30 residents who have reached the remarkable milestone of 100 years or more.

The Brief

    • D.C. honored over 30 residents aged 100 and up.
    • Centenarians shared stories from decades of American history.
    • Many say they still feel good and grateful each day.

Honoring 100-year milestones

These centenarians represent living history—survivors of the Great Depression, World War II, and the Civil Rights Movement.

Though they make up just 0.3% of the U.S. population, many told FOX 5 they’re still feeling good and grateful for each day.

Stories shared

The celebration coincided with National Centenarians Day, and several honorees stood to share their stories and their secrets to a long life.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Office of Mayor Muriel Bowser.

