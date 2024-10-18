DC road closures for Howard University Homecoming celebration

Howard University is celebrating their 100-year homecoming anniversary. Several street closures will be in effect this weekend for the celebration. Here's what you need to know.

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for the university's yardfest, starting Friday, October 18 at 12:00 a.m. through Saturday, October 19 at 11:59 p.m.

6th Street, NW from Girard Street, NW to College Street, NW

Howard Place, NW from Georgia Avenue, NW to 6th Street, NW

Girard Street, NW from Georgia Avenue, NW to 6th Street, NW

Fairmount Street, NW from Georgia Avenue, NW to 6th Street, NW

The following streets will be posted as emergency no parking for the Howard University Homecoming football game, parade, and yardfest, starting Saturday, October 19 from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Georgia Avenue from Gresham Place to Florida Avenue, NW

Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW

8th Street from Barry Place to V Street, NW

W Street from 9th Street to 8th Street, NW

W Street from Georgia Avenue to 4th Street, NW

4th Street from W Street to McMillian Drive, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for the homecoming parade, yardfest, and football game, on Saturday, October 19, from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Georgia Avenue from Gresham Place to Florida Avenue, NW (Hospital traffic will be allowed to enter Georgia and Florida Avenue, NW or Georgia and V Street, NW)

Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW

8th Street between Barry Place and V Street, NW

W Street from 9th Street to 8th Street, NW

College Street from 4th Street to 6th Street, NW

Bryant Street from 4th Street to 6th Street, NW

W Street from 4th Street to Georgia Avenue, NW

5th Street from Gresham Place to McMillan Drive, NW

5th Street from W Street to V Street, NW

4th Street from McMillan Drive to W Street, NW

The following streets will be restricted to local traffic only on Saturday, October 19, from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.