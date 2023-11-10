Expand / Collapse search

DC road closures ahead of Veterans Day weekend

WASHINGTON - The National Veterans Day Parade will be taking place in the district on Sunday, November 12. There will be parking and street closures throughout the city, here is everything you need to know. 

DC road closures ahead of Veterans Day weekend 

Emergency No Parking Zones:

The following streets will be reserved for emergency parking only from 5:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

  • Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 15th Street, NW
  • 6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
  • 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
  • 9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
  • 10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
  • 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW
  • 14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Road Closures:

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 5:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

  • Constitution Avenue from 7th Street to 15th Street, NW
  • 6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
  • 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
  • 10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
  • 14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

  • 9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
  • 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW
  • SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 ramp
  • Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge) - All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395
  • Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge - HOV) - All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395