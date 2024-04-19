DC road closures ahead of Red Bull Showrun and National Cannabis Festival

The Red Bull Showrun, National Cannabis Festival, and more events are heading to D.C. for the weekend. Here’s what you need to know about road closures.

The Red Bull Showrun is offering jam-packed motorsports action on Friday and Saturday. Attendees will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the marvel of Formula One engineering. Learn more about the event here.

The following roads will be closed to vehicle traffic from Friday, April 19, at 7 p.m. through Sunday, April 21, at 5 p.m.

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, Northwest

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, Northwest

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue Northwest

The National Cannabis Festival is heading to D.C. to kick off the 4/20 weekend. This annual festival celebrates 4/20 and the progress of marijuana legalization in D.C. and across the nation.

The following roads will be closed to vehicle traffic on Friday, April, at 6 a.m. and Saturday, April 20.

Exit Ramp at RFK Stadium between C St NE and 22nd St

The following routes will be detoured.