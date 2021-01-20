Additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for DC residents 65 and up, health care workers

More appointments are being made available for D.C. residents hoping to get the COVID-19 vaccine.



With more than 24.4 million cases and 406,000 deaths from COVID-19, states all over the country are running into issues when it comes to vaccine supply.

Here in the District, officials say demand for the vaccine is much higher than the supply they are getting in from the federal government right now. But this week, more residents will have a chance to get vaccinated.



Starting Thursday morning, the D.C. Department of Health will make more than 2,000 additional appointments available for COVID-19 vaccinations – 2,235 to be exact.

This is for D.C. residents who are 65 years old and up, health care workers and those who live in priority zip codes.

Those extra appointments will open up tomorrow at 9 a.m.

Then on Friday, 740 more appointments will become available to D.C. residents 65 and up and people working in a health care setting.

The health department says if you tried to previously get an appointment and did not receive confirmation you should register again.

Click here to schedule an appointment