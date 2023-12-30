DC Restaurant Week: Top 5 restaurants to try

D.C. Winter Restaurant Week is back and running January 15 to January 24, 2024.

As part of D.C.'s twice a year restaurant week, top establishments offer special meal prices for brunch and lunch for $25 and $35, and dinner options for $40, $55, and $65 per person. There are more than 100 locations to choose from, and it's a wonderful time of year to sample some of the best bites the D.C. food scene has to offer.

With so many incredible options to choose from, here are our top five places to check out:

New American | Ivy City$65 Dinner Menu

Gravitas is located in Ivy City, with a seasonally changing menu curated by Chef Matt Baker. This Michelin-starred decedent dining experience is one of the best in the city!

Photo via Gravitas DC

Japanese | Adams Morgan$55 Dinner Menu

A staple in the Adams Morgan neighborhood that serves up delicious Japanese Cuisine. Chef Masako Morishita is offering a three-course dining experience that highlights some of the best Perry's has to offer.

Indian | Penn Quarter and West End$35 Lunch Menu, $55 Dinner Menu

Rasika, a modern Indian Cuisine spot, is offering lunch and dinner options showcasing a wide variety of flavors.

American | Dupont Circle$25 Brunch and Lunch Menu

Iron Gate is one of the most romantic restaurants in the city with a Greek and Italian-influenced menu. This Restaurant Week recommendation is perfect for a date.

Mediterranean | Glover Park$65 Dinner Menu

International award-winning Chef Danny Lledo serves up Valencian dishes in an intimate dining room complete with a wood-fire kitchen. It is quite the experience!

