DC Restaurant Week: 10 spots you won't want to miss

D.C.'s Winter Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday, giving residents and visitors alike a chance to try out some of the best dining options the District has to offer with a fixed menu and price.

FOX 5's Erin Como has compiled a list of 10 of her favorite Restaurant Week destinations (although she says it was tough to narrow it down!)

Here are just a few of the delicious options to consider as you make your Restaurant Week plans:

Ellington Park Bistro

French | Dupont Circle$40 & $55 Dinner Menu

It's the first Restaurant Week for Ellington Park Bistro and they are offering a $40 three-course dinner or a $55 four-course dinner. Choose from classic French favorites like beef tartare, escargot, steak frites, chicken cordon bleu and more.

Filomena

Italian | Georgetown$25 Lunch Menu, $40 & $55 Dinner Menu

Enjoy a D.C. classic for lunch or dinner. Filomena is offering a lunch menu featuring Arancini, Rigatoni con Salsicce and more. For dinner, try the Mozzarella di Caprese, Agnolotti alla Carbonara and more.

China Chilcano

Asian Fusion | Penn Quarter$40 Dinner Menu

Get a taste of Chef José Andrés' famous cuisine. China Chilcano is inspired by the Peruvian culture with dishes like Kam Lu Wantán, Dancing Yucca, Salmon Donburi and more. Plus, their Restaurant Week deal will be going on through Jan. 29.

Sushi Taro

Japanese | Dupont Circle$55 Dinner Menu

Sushi Taro is offering a $55 three-course meal with some of their most popular dishes. Enjoy a Hamachi Tataki for a starter, Miso Butter Grilled Salmon as your entree, a King Salmon Sushi roll and many more options.

1789

American | Georgetown$55 Dinner Menu

Have a fine dining experience without the fine dining price at 1789. Their $55 three-course dinner menu includes Rabbit Roulade, Braised Wagyu Short Ribs, Apple Frangipane Tart and more.

Cheesetique Del Ray

Comfort Food | Alexandria$35 Dinner Menu

You guessed it – it's all about the cheese during Restaurant Week for Cheesetique. Start with arugula and warm goat cheese, enjoy an entrée of lasagna and finish off the meal with a classic cheesecake. You can even bring home dinner for two for just $15. Cheesetique is offering its Restaurant Week special for the entire month of January.

Gypsy Kitchen

Mediterranean | 14th Street$55 Dinner Menu

Take a quick trip to the Mediterranean Sea with Gypsy Kitchen's $55 four-course dinner menu. Start with hummus or Baba Ghanoush, enjoy a Lamb Kefta and Moussaka and end the meal with a Sorbetto trio.

Il Canale

Italian | Georgetown$25 Lunch Menu, $40 Dinner Menu

Il Canale is a popular D.C. fixture, and you might see a familiar face or two when dining there. The restaurant hasn't posted their official 2023 Restaurant Week menu quite yet, but be sure to expect delicious pizzas, classic pasta dishes, fresh bruschetta and more.

Moon Rabbit

Vietnamese | The Wharf$25 Lunch Menu, $55 Dinner Menu

Stop by Moon Rabbit for lunch or dinner specials this Restaurant Week. From lemongrass pork meatballs to Banh Mi smash burgers to braised pork belly, you can't go wrong.

Rasika

Indian | Penn Quarter & Foggy Bottom$25 Lunch Menu, $55 Dinner Menu

Enjoy Indian classics at multiple Rasika locations for lunch or dinner. Choose from Tawa Paneer, Lamb Dakshini, mango shrimp, Chicken Tikka Masala and more.