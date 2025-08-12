DC Restaurant Week starts August 18th with dining deals and a jazz twist

The Brief Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week runs this summer with exclusive prix-fixe menus and special jazz-themed events. Diners can enjoy live jazz performances at select locations and enter to win the "Ultimate Jazz Experience" package, including DC Jazz Festival tickets, dinner for two, and a two-night stay at The Wharf. Over 100 restaurants across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are offering brunch, lunch, and dinner specials, with prices starting at $25.



The flavors of the District are taking center stage as DC Restaurant Week returns for its 2025 summer edition, inviting diners to explore the region’s culinary scene with prix-fixe menus, live music, and an exclusive giveaway.

Big picture view:

This year’s event, organized by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW), brings together more than 100 participating restaurants across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

From Afghan street food to contemporary Italian and upscale French dining, guests can enjoy special menus priced at $25 for lunch or brunch and $40–$65 for dinner.

Adding a new note to the annual tradition, diners can enjoy live jazz performances during Restaurant Week and enter to win Event DC’s Ultimate Jazz Experience package . The prize includes two tickets to the DC Jazz Festival, dinner for two at a participating restaurant, and a two-night stay at The Wharf. The winner will be announced no later than Thursday, Aug. 28.

Dig deeper:

Participating restaurants span a wide range of cuisines and neighborhoods, including 1789 Restaurant in Georgetown, Agora in Dupont Circle, and 2941 Restaurant in Falls Church. Many offer wine or cocktail pairings to complement their menus, and several venues feature outdoor dining options.

To browse participating locations, view menus, or book a table, visit ramw.org/restaurantweek .