DC residents see an increase in car insurance premiums, some say carjacking incidents are to blame

Higher car insurance premiums are hitting some D.C. residents where it hurts — their wallets.

Residents are reaching out to FOX 5 saying they’ve noticed their auto insurance premiums are up, and the companies are reportedly saying increasing carjacking incidents are to blame.

It’s happening across the district — carjackings, crime and theft. No one is immune.

It’s hitting different neighborhoods and victims and now, even those who are not direct victims are navigating the aftermath in other ways, including paying higher premiums on car insurance.

"When I got my insurance renewal papers, I thought they had made a mistake and I lost some of the discount," said Southeast D.C. resident Sandra Seegars.

Seegars has State Farm insurance and her premium has apparently gone up by more than 100-dollars annually, and she’s not alone, nor is this premium increase unique to State Farm.

Other D.C. residents who have auto insurance coverage with other companies, including Geico, say their insurance premiums are currently increasing and agents are reportedly blaming carjackings and car thefts across the district. Another D.C. resident said his insurance premium has also increased in recent months.

The statistics apparently leading to these increases are alarming — we’re told last year alone there was an 87-percent increase in auto thefts, 47-percent increase in violent crime and 37-percent increase in homicides across the district.

We spoke with a retired law enforcement veteran of 30 years who said residents’ best option is at the ballot box.

"If they don’t like what’s happening, vote."