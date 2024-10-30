DC residents grapple with anxiety as Election Day nears

With Election Day just days away, anxiety is running high in the nation’s capital as residents weigh their safety and stability amid the intensifying political climate.

FOX 5 spoke with residents in a Capitol Hill neighborhood, many of whom shared a sense of apprehension about what could happen after the presidential race is decided.

It’s not unusual to hear people talking about feeling anxious over the election this year. For some, the tension and uncertainty have even led them to consider whether to stay in town or leave until it’s over.

Heightened security around the White House and the Capitol is adding to the tension.

The presidential campaign has been fraught with intensity, with recent assassination attempts and President Biden’s unexpected withdrawal from the race.

Yet, blocks away from Capitol Hill, residents told FOX 5 they plan to stay.

"I have no plans on leaving," one resident said. "Especially with Biden as president, if there’s any protest, there’s going to be something done about it."

Another neighbor took a positive stance: "Sometimes it’s just not necessary to think of the negative — this should be peaceful!"

"I’ve only read about it in the paper," a third resident added. "I don’t know why people would want to leave town. I would want to stay!"

Some businesses, recalling the violent events of the Capitol insurrection and protests after George Floyd’s death, had previously boarded up windows in anticipation of civil unrest. But this time, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser advises against such measures, saying people have different thresholds for handling stress and that the city does not suggest businesses should board up.

Dr. Don Grant, a media psychologist with Newport Healthcare, highlighted how some may seek relief from the anxiety by "doom-scrolling" through social media, a habit he warns could increase stress.

"There's something else you can do, certainly," Dr. Grant added, "You can vote! We still have a little less than a week. You can canvas, volunteer, go door-to-door."