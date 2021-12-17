DC reports highest number of single day COVID-19 cases over entirety of coronavirus pandemic

The District recorded its highest number of single day COVID-19 cases during the entirety of the pandemic this week when 508 people tested positive Wednesday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

D.C Health reported the numbers Thursday. In addition, a 62-year-old man died from COVID-19 bringing the District’s total to 1,204.

Whittier Elementary School in the District has shifted to virtual learning through December 22 due to COVID-19.

Vaccines are available at locations across the nation’s capital. D.C. residents can also make appointments for at-home vaccinations for children five to 11 years-old by calling 1-855-363-0333. Walk-up sites can be found at vaccinate.dc.gov.

Advertisement

D.C Health is still advising everyone – regardless of vaccination status – wear a mask indoors and in public settings. Masks are still required in healthcare settings, public transportation, schools and any private business that wants a mask requirement.