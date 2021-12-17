Expand / Collapse search

DC reports highest number of single day COVID-19 cases over entirety of coronavirus pandemic

Across the country, the number of new COVID cases is rising and we're seeing it in our area too. DC’s 508 new cases mark the highest single-day total of the entire pandemic.

WASHINGTON - The District recorded its highest number of single day COVID-19 cases during the entirety of the pandemic this week when 508 people tested positive Wednesday.

D.C Health reported the numbers Thursday. In addition, a 62-year-old man died from COVID-19 bringing the District’s total to 1,204.

Whittier Elementary School in the District has shifted to virtual learning through December 22 due to COVID-19.

Vaccines are available at locations across the nation’s capital. D.C. residents can also make appointments for at-home vaccinations for children five to 11 years-old by calling 1-855-363-0333. Walk-up sites can be found at vaccinate.dc.gov.

D.C Health is still advising everyone – regardless of vaccination status – wear a mask indoors and in public settings. Masks are still required in healthcare settings, public transportation, schools and any private business that wants a mask requirement.