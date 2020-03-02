DC reports 6 tested for coronavirus in District; no confirmed cases

Health officials in the District say they have tested six people for the coronavirus.

According to the D.C. Health Department's website, five tests for COVID-19 have come back negative and one is still pending.

No confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in D.C.

Health officials announced Sunday that the second U.S. coronavirus death had been confirmed. Both deaths were repoted in Washington state.