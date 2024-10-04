DC Rep. Oye Owolewa hospitalized after major car crash

D.C. Shadow Congressman Oye Owolewa is recovering in the hospital after being injured in a major car crash on Alabama Avenue SE.

The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to his office.

Following the crash, Owolewa briefly lost consciousness and was rushed to United Medical Center. His office reports that he is now in stable condition.

At this time, further details about the cause of the crash are unavailable. Owolewa’s office is requesting privacy as he recovers.